Meagan Good on DeVon Franklin Divorce: ‘Most Painful Thing I’ve Ever Experienced’

Meagan Good is speaking out on her divorce from DeVon Franklin after 9 years of marriage.

In a Twitter Spaces conversation, Meagan revealed she’s still ‘grieving’ her divorce.

via Complex:

“Throughout life, I’ve always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they’ll get to the place that they’re going to, and then they would be over,” Good said. “I’ve always had an attitude of like, ‘Alright, next chapter. We’ll see what’s next,’ and being okay with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back regardless of how it ends.”

However, she did think her marriage to Franklin would be different—assuming they would remain married for most of her life. Good said her divorce is “the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” but she is “still optimistic. I still am hopeful for the future. I still—maybe this isn’t a chapter, but I just feel that it’s my next act in life and I trust God.”

She continued about her trust in God, saying, “Not everything makes sense to me right now but… I’m excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store and that’s all I can really do but even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together,” said Good. “What he’s given into my life and what I was able to give to him, just everything.”

The conversation, which was hosted by Gia Peppers, also featured other stars from Amazon Prime’s show Harlem, Grace Byers and Shoniqua Shandai. The conversation explored a number of topics, including goal-setting, love, and the TV series.

Late last month, Good and Franklin shared a joint statement about their divorce, telling People, “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” they said. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

Harlem debuted on Amazon Prime in early December and also stars Jerrie Johnson and Tyler Lepley. Executive produced by Pharrell Williams and Amy Poehler, the show follows four Black women living in Harlem, New York, as they navigate the complexities of life.

We’re excited to see what Meagan’s next chapter entails — hopefully a second season of ‘Harlem.’