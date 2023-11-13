Meagan Good Claps Back at BBL Claims: ‘I Worked for That’ [Video]

Meagan Good wants you to know her booty is 100% home-grown!

via Page Six:

After a critic commented on Good’s Monday Instagram post writing that her “new BBL” is “looking ,” the “Shazam” star hit back with a comment of her own.

“Nah homie. That’s a 42-year-old petite ‘I worked for that’ gym booty,” the actress wrote.

The post in question featured a montage of Good showcasing her curves in a yellow snakeskin-patterned bikini while dancing and smiling by the ocean.

Despite the one fan throwing backhanded compliments, other friends and fans gushed over the actress’ beach body.

“You knowwwww I was WAITING to chime in… booty looks so good they think it’s a BBL!!!! That’s called #builtnotbought folks!” one enthusiastic fan wrote.

Halle Bailey also gushed over the Good’s goods, commenting with three heart-eyed emojis.

And actress Yaya DaCosta gushed, “GORGEOUS .”

Good appears to be feeling carefree as of late, despite her boyfriend, Jonathan Majors, facing legal trouble for an assault charge filed earlier this year.

The “Creed III” star was arrested in March after allegedly choking ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari during a dispute. Majors, 34, was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment at the time.

A month later, his ex-girlfriend was granted a full temporary restraining order.

However, Majors and his attorney have maintained his innocence and a cross-complaint last month against Jabbari.

After being charged with assault, Jabbari turned herself in. Nonetheless, the charges were dropped the following day and Jabbari was released.

The two exes will face each other during their upcoming trial on Nov. 29.

As for Good, she has been by Major’s side in court as the two were spotted holding hands during a June court appearance.

Since kicking off their relationship in May, the two have been spotted on various lowkey outings, including shopping for home decor together.

