Home > NEWS

Mauricio Umansky Hospitalized After Skiing Accident in Aspen

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Mauricio Umansky revealed he has a broken clavicle, which landed him a trip to the emergency room in Aspen, Colorado.

Taking to social media, Umansky, 54, shared a hospital selfie via his Instagram Story on Friday, February 14 and revealed brief details about his condition as he praised the people who came to his rescue.

Advertisement

“I feel so blessed to be taken care of by such amazing humans. Ski patrol, [paramedics], Aspen Hospital, you’re all the best,” he captioned a photo of himself looking sombre in a hospital bed, adding that he has a “Broken clavicle.”

In a subsequent post shared via his Instagram Story three minutes later, Umansky showed an X-ray scan of the injury and revealed he needed to undergo surgery.

“Let’s get this surgery done so I can heal. Play hard sometimes you get hurt but the care here has been incredible,” the Buying Beverly Hills reality star wrote.

Advertisement

Umansky followed up with another Instagram Story post, this time of a video showing him being transported across the ski fields to safety while injured by the people taking care of him.

The injury comes as Umansky grapples with drama in his personal life, too. After splitting with ex-wife Kyle Richards in July 2023, the estranged couple are now in talks to sell their family home.

“We still have not filed for divorce or anything but … we have had more conversations about, ‘What should we do, should I still live where I’m living, should we sell the house and each go buy two new homes, or do we keep the house because it is such a special property and just each go our different ways,” Richards, 56, told the cameras during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, which aired Tuesday, February 4. “We’re discussing those things now, which we did not before.”

Richards currently lives in the Encino, California, property with two of the pair’s three daughters, Sophia, 25, and Portia, 17. (In addition, Richards and Umansky share another daughter, Alexia, 28, who lives in Bel-Air, while Richards is also mother to Farrah Aldjufrie, 36, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

Advertisement

Although Umansky and Richards have been separated for almost two years, the pair have remained relatively amicable as they navigate their split.

via: US Weekly

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Wendy Williams Flashes Huge Smile in Rare Sighting at Florida Airport After Filing to End Guardianship

By: Walker
NEWS

Pete Davidson Opens Up About Where He Stands with Ariana Grande, Calls Media Attention ‘Upsetting’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson Doubles Down on Taylor Swift Hate at Super Bowl Parade Despite Backlash

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Euphoria’ Sets Season 3 Cast, Adds Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch & Kadeem Hardison; Who’s Not Coming Back

By: Walker
NEWS

Jay-Z Says Tony Buzbee Also Blackmailed Him Over a Male Accuser

By: Walker
NEWS

Luigi Mangione Says He’s ‘Grateful’ for Support Shown in First Public Statement Since Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder

By: Walker
NEWS

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Spend Valentine’s Day Getting Cozy at the Berlin Film Festival [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Kanye West and Bianca Have No Prenup as Divorce Looms

By: Walker
NEWS

Jay-Z Rape Lawsuit Dismissed by Jane Doe’s Attorney

By: Walker
NEWS

K-Ci Hospitalized with Pneumonia, Jodeci Cancels NYC Valentine’s Day Show

By: Walker