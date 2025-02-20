Matthew Lawrence Says Gabrielle Union ‘Reported Me to the Studio’ and ‘Got Angry’ Over Refusing to Rehearse: ‘The Only Time’ I Was Dinged for ‘Something I Did on Set’

BY: Walker Published 10 minutes ago

Matthew Lawrence claimed that Gabrielle Union reported him to the studio while working on the 1999 TV film H-E Double Hockey Sticks.

The actor, known for Boy Meets World, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Brotherly Love, in which he costarred with real-life brothers Joey and Andrew, recalled on Monday’s edition of the Magical Rewind podcast, that he had a misunderstanding with the Bring It On actress that led to him being called into the office of those in charge. It happened when they were making the 1999 TV movie H-E Double Hockey Sticks, which also costarred Will Friedle and aired on ABC as part of The Wonderful World of Disney. It was about a young devil (Friedle) who is sent to Earth to take the soul of impressive young hockey player Dave, who’s played by Lawrence.

[AUDIO:] Matthew Lawrence claims Gabrielle Union reported him to the studio while working on the 1999 film ‘H-E Double Hockey Sticks’, because he refused to run lines with her “My point of all this is, she already had some weight in the industry, I just didn’t know” ?:… pic.twitter.com/TU8iuaxrPE — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 20, 2025

“There was this one moment where — and, again, I’m oblivious, I had no idea — and she wanted to rehearse,” Lawrence said. “And I was like, ‘No, I’m good.'”

Union clearly wanted to practice, though, to make her performance stronger.

“And she got angry and went and reported me to the director and the studio. The only time in my entire career, because usually I’m, like, the advocate, and I’m fighting for kids and, like, you know, women’s rights. This is the only time in my life when I was called into the office for something I did on set. And I had no clue.”

Hosts Friedle and Sabrina Bryan laughed, to which Lawrence said he had declined to rehearse for a very specific reason.

“At that point, in my mind — now I can do whatever, and nothing’s gonna faze me — [but] at that point in my mind, I really loved memorizing the lines, knowing all the beats,” he said, “but hated running it, cause it felt like it took all the freshness out of it.”

He figured the production would allow them multiple takes anyway. They understood, but he said that he was “embarrassed.”

Lawrence recalled that people on the set already knew that Union was going to be a big star. The same year that the kiddie movie aired on ABC, Union appeared in the beloved teen comedies 10 Things I Hate About You and She’s All That. By 2000, she starred in the movies Love & Basketball and Bring It On. She went on to appear in Deliver Us from Eva and the blockbuster Bad Boys II, as well as headline shows such as Being Mary Jane and L.A.’s Finest.

“She’s so beautiful and she just has this, like, aura of just confidence,” Bryan said.

Reps for Union did not respond to EW’s request for comment.

