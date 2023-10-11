Mary J. Blige Launches $30K Scholarship For Female Students At Hampton University

Queen of Hip Hop and R&B Mary J. Blige, along with Pepsi Co. Inc., is offering a $30,000 scholarship to one lucky student at Hampton University.

via: HipHopDX

As part of their “Strength of a Woman” scholarship initiative, eligible students must self-identify as a female, be a current college sophomore undergraduate with a minimum 2.5 GPA, and be pursuing a degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Arts, Finance or Creative Design.

The award will be renewable for up to one year or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, whichever occurs first. For more information and to apply, head here.

The deadline to apply is Monday (October 16) by 3 p.m. All applicants will be notified in December.

The PepsiCo x Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman Scholarship is part of the beverage company’s $200,000 donation, which also funds local charities.

“The whole mission of this festival is to celebrate and advocate for Black women,” Mary J. Blige said in a statement when announcing the partnership earlier this year. “So to have Pepsi show up and show out in the way they do is overwhelming. With their support for the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, we are able to pay it forward in so many impactful ways and to be able to grant an HBCU scholarship for a deserving student is nothing short of incredible.”

As part of the announcement of the scholarship, the Strength Of A Woman Festival and Summit made its return over Mother’s Day weekend with Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jeezy and more.

In other news, Mary is hoping to one day play Nina Simone in a biopic.