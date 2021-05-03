Marvel Reveals Titles for ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequels, Shares First Footage of ‘The Eternals’ [Video]

Black Panther fans will have to wait a little longer for the film’s highly anticipated sequel. On Monday morning (May 3), Marvel Studios announced the sequel will officially be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

via: Complex

In a new video preview of the company’s Phase Four film lineup, Marvel introduced fans to Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao’s The Eternals, while also revealing the titles Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels, a.k.a. Nia DaCosta’s Captain Marvel sequel.

The Eternals, which is scheduled for release on Nov. 5, follows an immortal group that protects Earth from villains called the Deviants. It stars Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Richard Madden as Icarus, Lia McHugh as Sprite, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

The mega-trailer also showcased a string of release dates for the next wave of films. Black Widow arrives July 9, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu hits theaters Sept. 3, and Spider-Man: No Way Home is out on Dec. 17. For 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives March 22, Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters May 6, the Black Panther sequel will be out on July 8, and The Marvels is coming Nov. 8, 2022.

As far as the year after that, fans should expect Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Feb. 17, 2023 and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023, with the above trailer possibly hinting at a new Fantastic Four film.

Just last week, Lupita Nyong’o shared that the upcoming Black Panther film has been reshaped by director Ryan Coogler to honor late star Chadwick Boseman.

Last month, Coogler also defended his decision to continue filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Georgia, while some other filmmakers have left the state due to its controversial new voting law.