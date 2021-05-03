Khloé Kardashian Purportedly DM’d Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Fling [Photos + Video]

Rumor has it that Khloé Kardashian and Sydney Chase DM’d amid Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Sydney Chase shared screenshots allegedly sent by the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star that begin, “Hey Sydney, this is Khloé…” Chase scrubbed the rest of the message out with white paint.

In a follow-up message, Khloé allegedly wrote, “I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential [prayer hands emoji].”

Khloé’s rep didn’t return Page Six’s request for comment.

Thompson made headlines again after Chase came forward on a podcast and claimed she and the Boston Celtics player hooked up after he had gotten back together with the Good American founder.

“It was a peek-a-boo d–k, but, baby, it was good,” Chase claimed in late April on the “No Jumper” podcast — which has since been removed from YouTube — when asked about 30-year-old Thompson’s “uncut” penis.

Chase then took to TikTok to double down on her claims, saying, “Yes the Tristan rumors are true … The last time we had contact — besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party.”

The couple’s daughter, True Thompson, turned 3 on April 12.

Although Khloé hasn’t publicly commented on Tristan’s alleged actions — and neither has Thompson — she did share a seemingly pointed cryptic quote on Instagram.

“People who don’t hesitate to share a kind word or do a good deed to brighten someone else’s day are the best kind of people,” read the quote by Sonia Sabnis.

Thompson previously came under fire for allegedly cheating on Khloé with a different Instagram model just days before the reality star gave birth. Then he made headlines again for allegedly cheating on Khloé once more with Kylie Jenner’s former friend Jordyn Woods.

