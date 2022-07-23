Marvel Details Phase 6 Plans, Announces ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ and ‘Kang Dynasty’ Release Dates

It was a big day for Marvel fans!

Kevin Feige dropped a BUNCH of information at San Diego Comic Con — including what to expect for the end of Phase 4, all of Phase 5, and part of Phase 6.

via Complex:

He confirmed She-Hulk: Attorney at Lawand Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will conclude Phase 4 later this year, and proceeded to unveil the timeline for Phase 5, which includes a mix of Disney+ series and feature films.

Phase 5 will kick off with Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania on February 17, 2023. It will then continue with the following MCU movies and shows: Secret Invasion in spring 2023; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023; Echo in summer 2023; Loki: Season 2 in summer 2023; The Marvels on July 28, 2023; Blade on November 3, 2023; Ironheart in fall 2023; Agatha: Coven of Chaos in winter 2023/24; Daredevil: Born Again in spring 2024; and Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024. Phase 5 will then conclude with Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

But that wasn’t all. Feige went on reveal a number of film titles planned for Phase 6. It will commence on Nov. 8, 2024 with the much-anticipated Fantastic Four. Phase 6 will also include two Avengers installments: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, set to premiere on May 2, 2025; and Avengers: Secret Wars, which will conclude Phase 6 on Nov. 7, 2025.

Feige told the audience phases 4-6 are collectively titled “The Multiverse Saga,” giving fans an idea of how each phase will connect. (The first MCU phases were known as the “Infinity Saga,” which concluded with 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.)

Is there a particular project you’re super excited to see? If you haven’t seen the ‘Black Panther 2’ teaser trailer — click here.