Martin Lawrence Says Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Better' After Medical Complication

Martin Lawrence gave fans an update on pal Jamie Foxx’s health condition and says he’s ‘doing better.’

via Extra:

Martin spoke about his friend Jamie Foxx, who remains hospitalized following a mysterious health event. He shared, “Well, I hear he’s doing better… My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person.”

Lawrence reflected on the honor and talked about being inspired by Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy in his career. He noted, “I’m truly honored… I feel so blessed and I thank God for this honor and just recognition and my fans and it’s something that I always wanted. Richard Pryor was my first introduction to wanting to be in the business, and I wanted to do this… He inspired me, him and Eddie Murphy… Just following what they’ve done in their career has allowed me to push forward in mine, so I’m very grateful and thankful.”

Lawrence was surrounded by love and support at the ceremony, which was attended by Steve Harvey, Tracy Morgan and Lynn Whitfield.

Of the brotherhood, Martin said, “Means so much to me… Steve and Tracy are, you know, two people that tell the truth… and I respect them so much.”

“It’s no bull with them, and so they’re going to tell you how they feel,” Martin added. “They’re gonna tell you how they see it, and I couldn’t ask about better people to speak.”

Martin also teased “Bad Boys 4,” which he’s currently filming with Will Smith, saying, “Wait till y’all see this one. Might even be bigger than all of them. You gotta check it out.”

It’s not the biggest update on Jamie’s condition — but we’re relieved to hear it’s a positive one. Watch the video below.