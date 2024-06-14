Marlon Wayans Slams 'Hate Mongers' After Pride Post: 'If I Lost You ... Good!' [Photos] | lovebscott.com

Sharing images from a pride photoshoot he did, Wayans — who is father to a trans child — said he gives “zero f–ks what people think,” winning praise from fans and stars including Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish, Janelle Monae and more in the process.

Marlon Wayans is celebrating Pride … and, for any bigots out there wondering, he’ll proudly be doing it all month long!

The 51-year-old actor shared a number of images from a recent Pride-themed photoshoot he did for the month with photographer Parrish Lewis on Friday afternoon.

“Happy PRIDE to all my LGBTQ+ peoples,” he captioned the first picture, which showed him sitting with a rainbow flag draped over his shoulder. “P.S. I’m STRAIGHT… well, according to my child CISGENDER male. I just love and support my peoples,” he added, while promoting his comedy special Good Grief being out on Prime Video now.

Wayans, whose son Kai is trans, was met with a swell of support in the comments — including from niece Chaunte, who wrote, “This is dope! Thank you for always supporting & letting me wear your clothes!????”

Janelle Monae added, “Thank you!! Happy Pride to us! ??????” — while both Tiffany Haddish and Mehcad Brooks both reacted with rainbow and rainbow flag emojis.

Todrick Hall also commented, “As someone who’s a part of the community and has worked with you closely I just want to say thank you for advocating for the community before and after you knew your child was a part of it! We need more black fathers like you! Ppl say they love unconditionally but are willing to kick their own children/family to the curb when they don’t agree with their lifestyle mostly out of embarrassment of what their ‘friends’ and church members will say. Proud of you for posting this with your chest. Love ya and happy pride ????”

His initial post was also met with some bigoted comments as well, but Wayans was quick to hit back directly in the replies. To one person who wrote, “Boy earned his first L on a Friday morning,” he said, “trying to catch up to you and your lifetime of Ls. I got a long way to go.”

The hateful replies didn’t deter Wayans. In fact, they only inspired him to share more photos from the shoot.

“Yeah and just for the HATE MONGERS … I’m posting ANOTHER,” he captioned a second image.

“As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community I show my support. Zero f–ks what people think. If i lost you… GOOD! Your hateful ass never loved me in the first place,” he continued. “How can you love anyone when you’re too busy judging. Some of y’all funny. I’m a troll. I’ll post all day.”

He concluded, “HAPPY PRIDE to all my friends, fam, fans and loved ones. I am happy you’re happy … period”

This time, Taraji P. Henson jumped into the comments, writing, “A great father. Love this and you. ??????”

“Tell ’em king ? ?” added Tiffany Haddish, while Janelle Monae also once again showed her appreciation with a heart-eyed emoji.

Again, Wayans replied to a hater or two — including one who said, “You failed as a father is what I’m hearing.” His blunt response: “I should have my niece f–k you with her strap on.”

He still wasn’t done, however, and shared yet another photo in which he held a rainbow mask over his face — while wearing pins reading, “Love Wins,” “100% Pride, 0% Shame,” “Love Is Love” and “PRIDE.”

“You mad?! ? I can do this s–t ALL DAY… but instead I think I’ll do it ALL MONTH.

HAPPY PRIDE ??” he wrote in the comments. “Love and Laughter will always drown hate.”

A large majority of the comments on the latter two posts continued to show support for Wayans, praising him for being a strong ally for the community and his own family. On the third image, the Human Rights Campaign also commented, “We love to see it! ??”

Wayans opened up about embracing his trans child during an interview with The Breakfast Club last year.

“I just want my kids to be free,” Wayans said at the time. “I want them to be free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves. The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself, the more you live your truth, the happier your existence.”

“So, if they can’t get that in a household with their father and their mother, how the f— do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence?” he added. “They know I love them. They see me trying. They’re like, ‘I’m happy.'”

“I’m just so proud of them for being them,” he added.

via: TooFab