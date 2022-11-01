Marlo Thomas Reportedly Irritated ‘Sherri’ Staffers by ‘Fat Shaming’ Her On Air

Marlo Thomas reportedly ticked off ‘Sherri’ staffers when she “fat shamed” host Sherri Shepherd on her own show.

via Page Six:

The “That Girl” star appeared on Shepherd’s new talk show Tuesday to promote multiple projects, including her upcoming film “Magical Christmas Village.”

But she stunned folks behind-the-scenes when, at the end of her segment, when she reminded Shepherd about a time their paths had crossed.

“I interviewed you for my AOL show [‘Monday’s with Marlo’],” she recalled, adding “and you used to be a big woman!”

Thomas then dug deeper by putting her hand around her body and blowing her face out in an attempt to imitate Shepherd’s old size.

Marlo Thomas upset staffers at Sherri Shepherd’s daytime show when she fat shamed her on TV.

“You’ve lost a lot of weight, but you’ve still got the boobies! That’s good,” she said.

Comedian Shepherd, who revealed she “lost like 35 pounds,” hopped off the seat and embraced her with laughter, but we’re told staffers didn’t find it funny at all.

“Sherri was a good sport, but people [at the show] are very protective of her,” our insider shared.

They added, “People were not happy that she fat shamed her on national TV. It was a like a slap in the face.”

And we’re told they were “very vocal” about it.

Shepherd told People magazine last year that her “goal is to be living a long and active life with my son Jeffrey, who shares the same birthday as me,” after she lost 20 pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She works really hard at creating a very positive environment. Morale [at work] is everything to her, so people sort of went into mama bear mode,” they added.

Shepherd seemed to continue to take it in stride when viewers pointed it out on Twitter. One even tweeted: “At least you know @MarloThomas keeps it real… lmao I almost fell out my chair laughing.”

“You never know what’s gonna happen on #Sherri!,” Shepherd replied with a laughing emoji.

Another viewer told her Thomas “just acted like those elders in the Black church. Just saying stuff that would offend if she were your peer, but you roll with it ’cause she’s an elder! You can say whatever you want after 84 trips around the sun.” Shepherd, again, responded with laughing emojis.

Well…at least Sherri was a good sport about it.