Marilyn Manson’s Home Raided by L.A. County Sheriff

Marilyn Manson is under investigation for his sexual assault case. “The Beautiful People” crooner’s house was raided by detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after shocking claims that he punished women in a soundproof room in his home.

via: Pitchfork

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has executed a search warrant on an address associated with Brian Warner, aka Marilyn Manson, says Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. TMZ and Rolling Stone report that Manson was not home at the time of the search. Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Marilyn Manson for comment.

In February, the LASD opened an investigation into allegations of domestic violence incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2011, while Manson lived in West Hollywood. Within the past year, Manson has been served with multiple lawsuits alleging sexual assault and abuse. In September, one such suit was dismissed but quickly re-filed.

Marilyn Manson was recently nominated for multiple Grammy Awards for his appearance on Kanye West’s Donda. Amid criticism, Grammys CEO Harvey Mason, jr. defended the nominations, saying the academy “won’t look at people’s history” when issuing awards and nominations.

The rocker himself denied the allegations since they first emerged, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”