Mariah Carey Shares Text She Accidentally Sent to Shawn Mendes Instead of Her Cousin: 'Wrong Shawn'

Mariah Carey clearly knows a few Shawns.

via People:

The “We Belong Together” singer, 52, shared a text message exchange between herself and Shawn Mendes on Twitter Friday, where she detailed that she accidentally messaged the “In My Blood” crooner instead of her cousin with the same name and last initial.

“My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day,” Carey tweeted alongside an image of the text thread. “@ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!!”

In the text exchange, Carey wrote “Happy thanksgiving” alongside a leaf emoji, before realizing her mistake and adding, “Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”

In response, Mendes, 23, wrote back: “hahahaha that’s okay I figured it was an inside joke ????.”

Carey’s recent text exchange with Mendes isn’t the first time the musicians have crossed paths in a humorous way.

Last year, Mendes posted a serene shirtless selfie on social media as he shared his gratitude list. “Grateful ?,” the Canadian singer wrote at the time. “The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!”

A day later, Carey then shared a selfie of herself with her eyes looking at the sky and with open arms, copying Mendes’ caption and post from a day before.

Changing up her caption, the Grammy award-winning star wrote, “Grateful ? The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!”

Mendes was quick to respond to Carey, quote-tweeting her post and adding a laughing emoji and two hearts. Carey then replied to that post with two kissing emojis.

We wonder if those two have a collaboration in the works…