Mariah Carey Settles $3M Lawsuit Against Ex-Assistant

Mariah Carey has settled the lawsuit against her former assistant who was accused by artist of attempting to blackmail her with secretly-recorded videos.

via: Page Six

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok closed out the 2019 lawsuit that the “Fantasy” singer brought against her former assistant Lianna “Azarian” Shakhnazarian by simply writing, “Case settled,” according to a decision from Wednesday.

The terms of the settlement were not made public and Carey’s lawyer declined to comment. Shakhnazarian’s lawyers did not immediately return a request for comment.

The “Always Be My Baby” crooner claimed Shaknazarian — who was canned in 2017 — secretly recorded embarrassing “personal activities” and in some cases “intimate” videos of her and then threatened to release them if the pop star didn’t give her $8 million.

Carey also claimed Shakhnazarian violated a non-disclosure agreement that she signed when she was hired in 2015.

In September, Borrok sided with the 51-year-old songstress when he sanctioned Shakhnazarian for destroying two videos, WhatsApp messages and an old cellphone that all could have helped Carey in her case. Shakhnazarian’s appeal of that ruling is still pending.

Secretly recording someone and blackmail sounds illegal, the former assistant is lucky all she got was sued.