Mariah Carey is Sending Rep. Ayanna Pressley a Special Christmas Gift [Photos]

Massachusetts congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) got a surprise from a Christmas music icon Friday after noting that one album of the holiday music she owns was taken.

via: Revolt

All Massachusetts congresswoman Ayanna Pressley wants for Christmas is her Mariah Carey vinyl back. While it’s unclear, which Christmas album she’s referring to, since Carey has several, Pressley took to Twitter on Friday (Dec. 3) in hopes that someone would return her prized holiday possession.

“This is a PSA or a warning depending on how you choose to take it,” she tweeted. “Whomever ‘borrowed’ my #MariahCare Christmas vinyl, return it. You can leave it at my office door, no questions asked.”

“Ya’ll got me so heated I’m posting typos #MariahCarey,” she added, after leaving out the “Y” in the beloved Queen of Christmas’ name. In true Christmas spirit, Carey responded to Pressley’s tweet. “I’ll send you a new one!!” the multi-platinum diva wrote.

Y'all got me so heated I'm posting typos #MariahCarey — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 3, 2021

Shocked by Carey’s quick response, Pressley tweeted: “Is this really THE one and only, the incomparable, iconic and legendary @MariahCarey aka Mimi?”

?? I’ll send you a new one!! ?? https://t.co/yT2qzl8kAB — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 3, 2021

Is this really THE one and only, the incomparable, iconic and legendary @MariahCarey aka Mimi? https://t.co/SmnqMEGkJY — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 3, 2021

The heartwarming exchange just so happened to occur on the same day Carey’s latest special Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues premiered on Apple TV +.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues was directed by Joseph Kahn and was executive produced by Carey, Tim Case, Matthew Turke and Charleen Manca. It features the first and only performance of Carey’s new single with Kirk Franklin and Khalid, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” and an interview with Apple Music host Zane Lowe.

On Friday (Dec. 3), Mimi received the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Diamond Award for her iconic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hit. According to People, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the first holiday single to ever reach diamond status.

“The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions,” Carey said in a press release. “It blows my mind that ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ has endured different eras of the music industry. The RIAA DIAMOND award?! Wowww! I’m so fortunate to have the greatest fans on Earth, my Lambily, who continue to support my legacy. I love you.”

You love to see it.