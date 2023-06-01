Mariah Carey Sells Atlanta-Area Home For a Loss

Mariah Carey has found a buyer for her Georgia mansion, one year after the home was burglarized.

via: Mansion Global

The buyer is Michael Dickey, chief executive of Atlanta-based magazine publisher Modern Luxury Media, according to Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, who brokered both sides of the deal.

The roughly 4-acre property is located in Sandy Springs, a suburb just outside of Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. Carey, who bought it for $5.65 million in 2021, listed it for $6.5 million in September. It was last asking $4.995 million, according to Zillow.

Bradley said the market has softened since Carey bought the house. “During Covid, a lot of people paid premiums for houses like this because of the privacy, the amenities and the acreage,” she said. “It was just a different time.” She said Dickey was drawn to the size of the property and its curb appeal.

Carey didn’t respond to requests for comment. Dickey, who owns other property in the area, declined to discuss the purchase. Modern Luxury Media publishes magazines in 22 regions, with titles including Angeleno, Ocean Drive Magazine, Modern Luxury Interiors and Modern Luxury Weddings, according to the company’s website.

The Colonial-style house, built in the 1990s, measures about 12,600 square feet with nine bedrooms, Bradley said. There are crown moldings and millwork, arched doorways and a small recording booth installed by Carey. The primary bedroom has a pink-walled dressing room with a makeup mirror and salon chair. The property also has a pool and tennis court.

Carey, who grew up in Huntington, N.Y., is known for songs like “Always Be My Baby” and “All I Want For Christmas.” Bradley said Carey’s band is located in the Atlanta area, and she lived there during part of the pandemic to be near them before returning to New York, where she also has a home.

When asked if Dickey is a fan of Carey’s music, Bradley said she doesn’t know, but guessed that he is. “I mean, who isn’t a fan of hers?” she said.