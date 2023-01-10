Mariah Carey Reportedly Wants 'Primary Custody' Of Twins With Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey is seeking primary custody of her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

via: Radar Online

Mariah Carey is eager to gain primary custody of her twins shared with ex Nick Cannon, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned as insiders claim his growing brood made her sing a different tune about having Moroccan and Monroe full-time.

The Wild ‘n Out host recently welcomed his 12th child, a daughter named Halo Marie shared with Alyssa Scott. The pair also shared late son Zen, who sadly died of brain cancer when he was an infant.

As we previously reported, Cannon’s 11th child — his third with Abby De La Rosa — arrived just a few weeks ago. He also shares a son with Bre Tiesi, a daughter with LaNisha Cole, and three children with Brittany Bell, making up his blended family.

A source said that although Carey and Cannon have had an amicable joint custody arrangement since their 2014 divorce, she’s going to petition for primary custody.

“The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway. Nick doesn’t see much of them,” said a source, noting he is a doting father and makes attempts to see them as much as possible.

The source further clarified, “But she wants to put him on notice that he can’t just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins’ primary caregiver.”

Carey isn’t trying to punish Cannon, the insider clarified, revealing the Vision of Love hitmaker feels compelled to do what she feels is best for their children.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Carey and Cannon for comment.

Her alleged custody plans were revealed weeks after other sources said that Carey had asked the Masked Singer host to “carve out” more time to spend with their twins.

Cannon, for his part, recently addressed his commitment to his family and was candid about the difficulty of balancing his career with fatherhood during a recent episode of the Paramount+ series The Check-up with Dr. David Angus.