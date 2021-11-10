Mariah Carey Launches Special Christmas-Themed 'Mariah Menu' at McDonald's [Video]

Mariah Carey is coming to McDonald’s.

This morning, McDonald’s announced their latest partnership with holiday superstar, Mariah Carey, to give U.S. fans 12 days of deals starting on Dec. 13.

As you know, everything is bigger & more festive when it comes to Mariah so she’s not getting a meal like those before her — she’s getting an entire menu!

Introducing: the Mariah Menu – featuring a different free item each day with a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app, from Mariah’s fave, a classic Cheeseburger, to soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Watch Mariah introduce her festive ‘Mariah Menu’ in the video below!