BY: DM Published 7 hours ago

Since the early days of her career, Mariah Carey has been an LGBTQIA+ icon. Carey’s has long been appreciated by those who feel marginalized. Her 1993 ballad “Hero” emerged as a gay anthem, inspiring listeners to embrace their true selves and overcome adversity. In 2023, Rolling Stone ranked “Hero” at number 14 on its list of the 50 Most Inspirational LGBTQ Songs of All Time, highlighting its enduring impact.

Carey’s commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community extends beyond her music. In 2016, she was honored with the Ally Award at the GLAAD Media Awards, recognizing her efforts in promoting equality and acceptance. During her acceptance speech, Carey playfully redefined the LGBTQ acronym. Stating, “L for Legendary, G for Gorgeous, B for Beautiful, T for Tantalizing, and Q for Quality.”

Now, the music legend is gearing up to take on another role. She is set to headline Brighton Pride, which will be her first U.K. show in over five years.

Mariah Carey is going to Brighton Pride!

Advertisement

In 2020, Carey’s festival performance was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she’ll return to take the stage in August. The annual event is known for featuring top-tier performers, with past headliners including Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue, and Christina Aguilera.

Brighton Pride’s managing director, Paul Kemp, shared his enthusiasm following the announcement of Carey’s appearance. “We were so excited to have her join us in 2020 and absolutely gutted the show couldn’t go ahead due to pandemic restrictions that summer,” he told Music News. “Pride is always an amazing weekend of celebration and inclusiveness of our city.”

The performance marks her first non-Christmas show in the UK since 2019 and coincides with the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed album, “The Emancipation of Mimi.” Tickets for Brighton Pride 2025 are available through the official Pride on the Park website. Pre-sale access began on February 20, with general sales following.

Advertisement

Mariah Carey will be joined by The Sugababies!

After MC takes the stage, the Sugababes will close out Brighton Pride. The band — comprised of Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena, and Siobhán Donaghy — has achieved significant success with six U.K. No. 1 singles and multiple multi-platinum albums. Their recent resurgence was highlighted by a viral performance at Glastonbury in 2022, leading to a sold-out U.K. tour and a packed show at London’s O2 Arena.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Sugababes to Brighton & Hove Pride,” Kemp said in a statement to Broadway World. “They’re over two decades into their career and sound effortlessly cool, more energized, and better than ever! Their catalogue of hits is undeniable and their show on the main stage will be the perfect way to close out 2025’s weekend of Pride celebrations.”

Advertisement

If you are in Britain or simply looking for an excuse to travel abroad, Brighton Pride is the place to be. The festival helps promote diversity, inclusion, and education while raising money for LGBTQIA+ charities. The 2025 event promises to be just as lit — and did we mention Mariah Carey will be there?

Which 2025 Pride performer are you most excited to see? Comment below!