Maralee Nichols Shares Photo of Son After Khloé Posts Pics of Tristan with His Other Kids

Marlee Nichols is making sure her baby isn’t left out.

via Page Six:

Maralee Nichols shared a photo of herself and Tristan Thompson’s son, Theo, after Khloé Kardashian posted a snap of the NBA star with his other three kids.

The fitness model posted a sweet selfie of herself holding her 1-year-old in her arms on her Instagram Stories Monday, approximately six hours after Kardashian’s tribute in honor of Thompson’s 32nd birthday.

In the Good American founder’s snap, the former Chicago Bulls star sat with his newborn son and daughter True, 4, whom he shares with Kardashian, and his oldest son Prince, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

Along with the picture, Kardashian, 38, penned a sweet message to her “baby daddy” to commemorate his special day.

“Happy birthday @realtristan13,” she captioned the post. “You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.”

The “Kardashians” star then subtly shaded her on-again, off-again ex by saying that she wishes that he will “continue to crave change, healing, and transformation.”

The mom of two concluded, “Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

Though Kardashian turned off the comments section of her post, that didn’t stop fans from taking to Twitter to discuss how the reality star left one of his children out of the photo.

A battle of the baby mamas. Yikes.