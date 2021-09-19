  1. Home
Manny Pacquiao Says He Will Run for Philippine President in 2022 Election

September 19, 2021 5:58 PM PST

Manny Pacquiao is running for president.

The 42-year-old boxer accepted the nomination during the national assembly of the PDP-Laban Party on Sunday and will be entering the Philippine presidential election in 2022.

“I am a fighter and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring. In my whole life, I have not backed out of a fight,” Pacquiao said during his acceptance speech. “Because in the name of principle, the nation’s pride, I stand reaffirmed and strong. I am accepting your nomination as candidate for president of the Republic of the Philippines.”

Manny took to Twitter on Sunday to motivate his followers to endorse him as a candidate for change.

“We need progress,” he wrote. “We need to win against poverty. We need government to serve our people with integrity, compassion, and transparency. The time is now. I am ready to rise to the challenge of leadership.”

That’s definitely an interesting career change.

Tags:Manny Pacquiao