Man Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Mother of Young Thug’s Child

Police have arrested a man believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old LaKevia Jackson, the mother of one of Young Thug’s children.

via Complex:

Per 11 Alive, authorities arrested 25-year-old Joshua Fleetwood on Thursday over his alleged involvement in Jackson’s death. Police said they believe he pulled the trigger following an argument at Atlanta’s Metro Fun Center bowling alley. Fleetwood is currently being held at Fulton County Jail, and was arrested on felony warrants for murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“We are happy that Mr. Fleetwood is in our custody,” said the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide commander Ralph Woolfolk, per FOX 5. “This was simply an escalated dispute, as depicted on video.” Police indicated that ballistic evidence and surveillance footage helped them connect Fleetwood to the shooting.

According to LaKevia’s mother Sherina Jackson, she was at the bowling alley for a friend’s birthday. At one point, a fight started over a bowling ball, and the shooter waited for LaKevia in the parking lot for 20 minutes. She shared a 14-year-old son with Thug.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” said LaKevia Jackson’s mother after the shooting. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing! I lost my baby all over a bowling ball.”

So senseless. Our thoughts and prayers are with LaKevia’s family.