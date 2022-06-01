Mama June Loses Custody of ‘Honey Boo Boo’ to Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon, Must Pay $800 Monthly Child Support

Mama June Shannon officially has lost custody of her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

via Page Six:

A judge in Georgia granted Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon sole custody over Honey Boo Boo, with visitation rights being decided by Pumpkin, court documents filed on April 11 and obtained by Page Six show.

Mama June, who will be allowed to contact the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star by phone every day, will have to pay Pumpkin $800 per month in child support until Honey Boo Boo, currently 16, turns 18 years old.

The court documents provide insight into Mama June’s income, stating that she earns approximately $25,000 per month, though it depends on “production and endorsements.” At the time of the filing, Mama June’s show had “not been renewed for a new season,” so her only “certain income is disability in the amount of $1,015.00 per month.”

The US Sun was the first to report the custody news.

Pumpkin, 22, was first awarded temporary guardianship over Honey Boo Boo in August 2019 – with permission from her father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson – after Mama June, 42, was arrested on drug possession charges that year with then-boyfriend Geno Doak.

Pumpkin will have her hands full now that she’s reportedly expecting twins. She’s also mom to son Bentley, 10 months, and daughter Ella, 4, with husband Joshua Efird.

While the custody news likely served as a blow to Mama June, the “From Not to Hot” star is focusing on her life as a first-time bride now that she and Justin Stroud secretly tied the knot. The pair married on March 23 at the Wilkinson County Court in Georgia in a ceremony officiated by Judge Amanda Holder, Page Six confirmed.

The couple just recently celebrated their nuptials with a PDA-packed trip to Panama City, Fla., where they made out in a pool all day long.

A mother paying her own daughter child support for her other daughter. That’s wild.