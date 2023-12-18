Madonna Calls Andy Cohen ‘Troublemaking Queen’ – Cohen Says ‘It’s an Honor’ [Video]

Madonna had a special guest in the audience at her show on Saturday night — and she had some words for him.

via: Rolling Stone

At her Saturday night performance of the Celebration Tour, Madonna spotted Andy Cohen in the audience at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “If you say one more bad thing about me on your show, you’re gonna get in so much trouble,” Madonna joked from the stage. “You little troublemaking queen!”

Cohen could not have been more thrilled to be called out, mouthing “I love you,” back at the “Vogue” singer. The Watch What Happens Live host later took to Instagram to show the full extent of his delight.

“I’m a life-long Madonna fan, so it’s a thrill and an honor to be called a ‘troublemaking queen’ by the Queen of Troublemaking. I BOW,” Cohen wrote, next to a montage of things he has said about Madonna over the years, including lots of Mazel of the Day segments. The post also included their exchange from the concert.

“Also, go see the new tour. It blew me away,” continued Cohen. “What a great night. Can’t wait to go back.”

Madonna kicked off the North American leg of her tour this week, having had to postpone the tour after contracting a bacterial infection in June. “It’s so great to be home … I mean that in a way that only New Yorkers know,” Madonna, who adopted New York as her hometown in 1978, told the Brooklyn audience present for the North American kickoff of her Celebration Tour on Wednesday, Dec. 13. “New Yorkers can identify with just-not-giving-a-fuck motherfuckers. We do shit our way. New York is not for little pussies who sleep.”

Madonna closes out this year’s tour dates with performances on Dec. 18 and 19 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.