You Mad? Kanye West Threatens to 'Beat Pete Davidson's A*s' in New Song

Kanye West is running around with a woman he keeps dressing up like estranged wife Kim Kardashian, but apparently he’s still in his feelings about her moving on.

In a new song, Kanye raps about beating Kim’s new boo Pete Davidson’s ass.

via Page Six:

The billionaire musician rapped in a teaser for a new song, “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The song, titled “My Life Was Never Eazy,” is a collaboration with rapper The Game and is expected to be released in full on Friday.

The scathing lyric references how West, 44, was involved in a nearly fatal car accident in 2002.

More than 10 years after the tragic incident, he married Kardashian, 41, in 2014. However, she filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly 7 years and four children together.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum began dating Davidson, 28, in October, while West also had romantic trysts of his own.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper briefly dated models Irina Shayk and Vinetria, and most recently has been spotted on several dates with “Uncut Gems” star Julia Fox.

The release of West’s new diss at Davidson is the first time the rapper has publicly addressed his true feelings about the “Saturday Night Live” star dating his ex.

However, sources exclusively told Page Six recently that West was dating Fox, 31, “to get under Kim’s skin.”

“It’s a desperate play for attention. There’s no other explanation when he chooses … [Fox] to go public with,” one source said.

Another source insisted West is in pain after Kardashian moved on with Davidson.

In December, West also called for the Skims founder to “run back to” him, even while he going on dates with other people.

You can listen to the clip below. We hope Kim continues to pay Kanye dust.

God saved me from that crash just so I could be Pete Davidson’s ass. – Kanye West on his new song “My Life was never easy”. pic.twitter.com/DFquZbyMvi — Plugged Soundz (@pluggedsoundztv) January 14, 2022