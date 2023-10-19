Lupita Nyong’o Reveals ‘Deception’ Caused Breakup with Boyfriend Selema Masekela: ‘I Can No Longer Trust' Him [Photos]

Lupita Nyong’o has come forward to share that she’s now a single woman after dealing with ‘deception’ in her now-defunct relationship.

via Page Six:

The “Black Panther” star — who had been dating sports commentator Selema Masekela — revealed on InstagramThursday that she is currently experiencing “a season of heartbreak.”

While the actress acknowledged that there are “much more important things going on the world right now,” she explained that she felt compelled to “share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust.”

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception,” she wrote.

The Oscar winner went on to share that she decided to “face the pain,” despite being “tempted to run into the shadows and hide.”

“I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love,” Nyong’o continued.

“And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass.”

The “12 Years of Slave” star, 40, got candid about her situation in the hopes “that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak.”

She concluded the lengthy post with the hashtag: “#Breakup.”

Nyongo’s statement comes after photos surfaced of the “Us” actress with newly single Joshua Jackson at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum recently separated from his wife of four years, Jodie Turner-Smith.

However, sources told TMZ that Nyong’o and Jackson, 45, are longtime pals, who attended the concert with a group of people.

Fans then noticed that the A-lister had deleted all of her photos with Selema — the son of South African musician Hugh Maskela — from her Instagram page.

The two confirmed their romance in December 2022.

Nyong’o announced the relationship with an Instagram Reel of the new couple snapping in unison while showing off their outfit changes.

“@selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid,” she captioned the video.

More recently, she joyfully celebrated her now-ex’s 52nd birthday in August.

“And then…the universe saw it fit to bring this sunshine human into my orbit, and this day marks his introduction to life,” she wrote at the time. “Every day is full of #goodenergy and reasons to dance with @selema as my favorite playmate. Happy Birthday, mi amor!”

The “355” star — who has shot down dating rumors with Michael B. Jordan and Jared Leto in the past — was previously notorious for keeping her love life under wraps, telling Vogue UK in 2019 that “privacy is a commodity that is hard to come by.”

See Lupita’s post below.

