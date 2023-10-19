Say What Now? Former Florida High School Teacher Accused of Sexual Relationship with 16-Year-Old Student Found Dead

A former Florida high school teacher who was arrested and accused of sex crimes with a high school student died by suicide.

via People:

Charles Maglio, 54, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Oct. 1, according to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office report obtained by PEOPLE. “The cause of death for Mr. Maglio is ‘Intraoral gunshot wound’ and the manner is suicide,” reported the medical examiner.

Maglio’s body was discovered on the ground by a civilian in the wooded area at the 1700 block of NW 91st Avenue in Coral Springs at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, according to the medical examiner’s report. The death was reported to law enforcement, who then responded to the scene six minutes later, where they discovered a firearm on the deceased’s body. He was pronounced dead at 7:41 a.m., and a suicide note was found in his home.

The Wellington Community High School math teacher was arrested in September after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. Under Florida law, the age of consent is 18, and those who are 16 and 17 are able to consent only to a partner younger than 24.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigated Maglio and the teacher faced two felony charges, unlawful sexual activity with a minor and an offense against a student by an authority figure. However, the office has dropped the charges due to the suspect’s death, reports The Palm Beach Post.

The investigation started in December 2022, after flowers were sent to the victim’s place of work, according to the arrest affidavit, reports Local 10 News. The victim’s manager called the flower shop and requested to know the name of the sender, the outlet reports.

The manager called the Wellington principal, who contacted the teenager’s grandmother. The Palm Beach school district detective then initiated an investigation and notified the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, reports The Palm Beach Post.

According to Local 10 News, the victim reached out to Maglio to warn him that her grandmother had been contacted. Maglio and the victim allegedly deleted all of their text messages.

The victim shared with the authorities that their relationship began once she started visiting his classroom after school, and they continued to communicate via social media. The teen told authorities that she and Maglio had sex “several times” at his apartment, and had also slept at his residence, reported Local 10 News.

After the victim was questioned, detectives obtained a warrant to search Maglio’s apartment. The authorities found clothes worn by the victim. In September, they confirmed test results came back that showed Maglio’s DNA on the victim’s underwear that were found in Maglio’s apartment.

Later, investigators set up a monitored call between the former teacher and the victim. During the call, Maglio allegedly claimed he was in love and told the victim, “I always saw you as a woman. I’m not a predator,” according to records, reports CBS 12.

One less predator in the world.