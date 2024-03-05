Lupita Nyong’o, Joshua Jackson Get Cozy While On Romantic Birthday Getaway To Mexico | lovebscott.com

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o are turning up the heat.

via: Vibe

Nyong’o and Jackson no longer have us speculating if they’re in a relationship, as the two displayed a ton of PDA while on a tropical vacation over the weekend (Mar. 3).

The Black Panther star and Dawson’s Creek lead traveled to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where they spent much time on the beach kissing and walking hand-in-hand, according to E! News. The couple was also seen running into the waves together and even hitting the spa for much needed relaxation.

Per the outlet, the 45-year-old Fatal Attraction star also celebrated Nyong’o’s 41st birthday with a beautiful display of balloons and bouquet of flowers set up in their hotel suite. “They looked madly in love,” an eyewitness reportedly shared with E. “They just couldn’t get enough of one another.”

Their latest outing of PDA comes after they were spotted walking hand in hand at Joshua Tree National Park in California in December and seen leaving LA’s Erewhon Market together in a Tesla a day prior. Back in October, the couple also attended a Janelle Monáe concert with friends, as TMZ caught photos of them getting close in the audience.

Nyong’o and Jackson’s romance follows both actors splitting from their previous relationships. Early October, Jackson’s wife of more than three years, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce over “irreconcilable differences.” Following the separation, Jackson was reportedly “heartbroken” over the decision, with a source saying, “He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever.”

Nyong’o also announced her breakup from ex-boyfriend, Selema Masekea, the same day as photos of her and Jackson surfaced online from the Monáe concert. In the lengthy post, the actress announced on Instagram: “It is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust. I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”