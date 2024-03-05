Meta Outage Reported by Facebook and Instagram Users | lovebscott.com

Meta’s social media platforms Instagram, Facebook and Threads are down for many users across the globe Tuesday morning.

via: People

People around the globe have reported getting logged out of their Facebook accounts, and being unable to log back in, while others have not been able to refresh their feeds on Instagram, according to The Independent and Variety.

“We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again,” read a message for some on Instagram.

Monitoring service Downdetector reported that error reports surfaced just after 10:30 a.m. EST. Downdetector had received more than 500,000 error reports as of 11 a.m.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on the social media site X (previously known as Twitter). “We are working on this now.”

Facebook previously experienced a massive worldwide outage in 2021, which lasted for six hours. At the time, the company said the outage was caused by “configuration changes on backbone routers.”

As of noon EST, Instagram appears to be back up and running.