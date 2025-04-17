Luigi Mangione Indicted on Federal Charges in Death of UnitedHealthcare CEO

BY: Walker Published 21 seconds ago

A federal grand jury in New York on Thursday returned a four-count indictment against alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione that charges him with two counts of stalking, firearms offense and murder through the use of a firearm, a charge that makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Mangione, 26, also faces state murder charges and other counts in the Dec. 4 killing of CEO Brian Thompson in midtown Manhattan.

The federal indictment returned Thursday charges Mangione with two counts of stalking, one count of murder through use of a firearm and a firearms offense for an allegation that he used a silencer.

Mangione is accused of shooting Thompson from behind as Thompson walked on a sidewalk to an investors conference.

UnitedHealthcare is the country’s largest private health insurance company, and officials have said Mangione targeted Thompson.

The words “deny,” “depose” and “delay” were written on two spent shell casings and a bullet found at the scene, officials said.

The shooting sparked a massive manhunt, and Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9.

Mangione is charged in New York on state counts of first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, as well as two counts of second-degree murder. He is also charged with weapons counts and a count of using a forged instrument.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty in the state case.

Attorney General Pam Bondi directed federal prosecutors this month to seek the death penalty in the federal case.

Mangione’s attorneys have filed a motion seeking to preclude the death penalty, arguing in part that Bondi is seeking it as “a political stunt.”

They cited Bondi’s announcement about seeking the death penalty, in which she said, “I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

Mangione had been charged in a criminal complaint. The case was then presented to a grand jury, which returned an indictment.

