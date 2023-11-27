Ludacris Rappels Into Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium During Falcons Game [Video]

Move Bitch … Ludacris rappelled from the roof of the Mercedes-Benz stadium.

via: Billboard

Rocking a Falcons red jersey, in a video posted by the rapper captioned “I got some Georgia Dome” today,” Luda got hyped for the performance by shouting “what’s up? what’s up? Sing it with me let’s go, we go move b–ch,” as he floated high above the field in a harness. As he slowly descended to the turf, Luda sang the song’s iconic chorus as the packed stadium shouted back in a massive call-and-response.

The high-flying stunt was part of the home team’s salute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, which also included appearances and performances from T.I, Big Boi, Jeezy, Cee-Lo Green and Quavo.

The performance came just days after Luda revealed that he’s preparing to get back into the game eight years after the release of his last studio album. “Yeah, some music projects will be coming out next year. I don’t wanna fake, I don’t wanna stutter-step,” Ludacris told BET. “It’s definitely some music coming next year, but I don’t know if it’s like an EP or an LP. We’re going to figure it out.”

At press time Luda had not announced a release date or title for his first new full-length CD since 2015’s Ludaversal.

Check out Luda’s video of the moment below.

I Got Some Georgia Dome Today ?? pic.twitter.com/OX37Lky3J5 — Ludacris (@Ludacris) November 26, 2023