'Love And Marriage Huntsville' Star Maurice Scott Arrested And Charged With DUI | lovebscott.com

Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Maurice Jefferson Scott was reportedly arrested by Alabama Law Enforcement over the weekend over a DUI charge.

This marks the third arrest involving cast members from the show in the past year.

The reality TV star was arrested on Saturday afternoon in Huntsville, Alabama, for allegedly driving under the influence. According to official records, the charge description was listed as “DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-MISDEMEANOR (ALCOHOL).” Scott was detained around 12:04 pm and released at approximately 12:19 am the following morning after posting a $5,000 bond.

The arrest has garnered attention from social media users, including reality TV producer Carlos King and “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly, who have discussed the incident. It comes as the show is currently filming its ninth season.

This arrest marks the third for “Love & Marriage Huntsville” cast members in the past year. Previously, Destiny Payton-Williams and Martell Holt were both arrested on separate charges related to fraud and harassment, respectively. Payton-Williams was also detained again this month on additional fraud charges.

Carlos King revealed during a conversation with Dr. Heavenly that the drama surrounding these arrests has unfolded while the show is filming, but he could not provide specific details about Payton-Williams’ alleged crimes at this time.

Maurice Jefferson Scott has appeared on “Love & Marriage Huntsville” alongside his wife, Kimmi Grant-Scott, since the show’s debut in 2019. Neither he nor his spouse have publicly commented on his arrest.

via: AceShowbiz