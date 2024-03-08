‘Love Is Blind’ Fans Call for AD Smith to be Next ‘Bachelorette’ After Being Left at the Altar by Clay Gravesandre | lovebscott.com

Following this season of ‘Love Is Blind,’ fans have called for Amber “AD” Smith to have a chance at love on ‘The Bachelorette.’

Fans called for “Love Is Blind” star Amber “AD” Smith to be cast as the next “Bachelorette” after she was left at the altar by fiancé Clay Gravesandre.

“Please let’s get AD on The Bachelorette or something! She really tried to find. She tried thinking outside the red flag box with Matt until he messed it up, only to do all she could to stick it out with Clay for him to embarrass her at the alter #LoveIsBlindS6 #LoveIsBlind,” tweeted one person.

“best thing that’s happened to AD is at that alter (sic), give the girl the brand deals, the Netflix bachelorette spot, the world #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS6,” added another.

“AD MUST be the next bachelorette. No negotiations @ABCNetwork #LoveIsBlind,” wrote a third fan.

“Honestly AD is Bachelorette material. She defines black elegance. She needs the spot ASAP #LoveIsBlindS6,” said another viewer.

A fifth fan said they wanted to see Smith, 33, on “‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘Big Brother 26,’ ‘Love Island,’ ‘The Traitors’ and all the other shows” because “she deserved better!”

The reality star seemingly became a fan favorite as she navigated through dating in the pods to make it to the altar on Season 6 of “Love Is Blind.”

Gravesandre, 31, asked Smith to marry him after they connected in the pods, however, he expressed his fears about being able to fully commit.

On their wedding day, which premiered on Netflix during the season finale Wednesday, the real estate broker was ecstatic when she said “I do” to her then-fiancé in front of their close family and friends.

But the love was not reciprocated, as the Airbnb property owner told her he was not ready to marry her.

“This has been the best process. AD, I love you,” he said to a shocked Smith at the altar. “I don’t think it’s responsible for me to say ‘I do.’ But I want you to know that I’m rockin’ with you.”

Gravesandre then explained that he needed to work on himself but wanted to continue fighting for their relationship.

“We’ll go through this together. I don’t care what nobody says. I know fully I’m not ready for marriage,” he said.

However, Smith told the cameras that her relationship with Gravesandre was now over.

“I don’t see myself continuing to date him,” she said. “You don’t wanna pick me. Somebody else will. I’m done. My heart is broken.”

The season finale of “Love Is Blind” is now streaming on Netflix.