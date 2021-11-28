  1. Home
Louis Vuitton and Off White Designer Virgil Abloh Dead at 41 After Battle with Cancer

November 28, 2021 10:30 AM PST

Renowned designer Virgil Abloh has passed away.

LVMH took to social media to announce Virgil’s passing, citing a private battle with cancer

“LVMH, Louis Vuitton, and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years,” the statement reads.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” said LVMH’s Bernard Arnault of his passing.

According to a post on Virgil’s Instagram, he battled “a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.”


It’s a sad day in fashion. RIP Virgil.

 

