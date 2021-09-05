A lot of New Kendrick Lamar Songs Get Registered with ASCAP [Photos]

Now that Drake and Kanye West have released their respective new albums, it can be argued that Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming fifth project is rap’s most anticipated of 2021.

On Saturday (Sept. 4), images of what appear to be new Kendrick Lamar song registrations with The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) hit the internet, fueling increased speculation about the Compton rapper’s forthcoming new album.REVOLT can confirm that the song titles are, in fact, registered in ASCAP’s online database, which says that “all information shown for this work has been agreed upon by the Songview participants, but it has not been confirmed by non-participating societies.”

The publishers for the songs are listed as Hard Working Black-Folks Inc, Top Dawg Entertainment, and Warner Chappell Music Group.

The song titles listed include: “Comfortable,” “Director,” “Fighter Thief In The Night,” “Fade To Black,” “Erika Kane,” “Before The Hangman’s Noose,” “End Of The Line,” “Of Paupers And Poets,” “Believe,” “Fell For You,” and “Driving Down The Darkness.”

This news arrives a couple of weeks after Kendrick announced that his next LP will be his last on Top Dawg Entertainment, a label he joined years ago. He used a post on his website Oklama.com to share the news.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” he wrote in part. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”

There’s no word on when, exactly, Kendrick’s new album will hit the internet, but between these song registrations, his recent announcement and his appearance on Baby Keem’s new song “Family Ties,” it looks like he’s prepping to release it very soon.

You can view screenshots of the songs that were uploaded to ASCAP above and read some reactions to them from fans below.

