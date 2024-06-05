Lonzo Ball Offers to Pay Angel Reese's Fine After She's Ejected From Game | lovebscott.com

WNBA rookie Angel Reese continues to make headlines, but this time she has not taken a shot at fellow rookie Caitlin Clark.

The ejection marked Reese’s first in her rookie career, following a moment in the fourth quarter of Chicago Sky’s 88-75 loss to New York. She was called for her fifth foul because she expressed frustration in the closing moments of the game, which prompted an official to give her a technical foul. She walked away and gave a wave as she did, which resulted in a second technical foul.

Responding to these events on X, Lonzo called out the ref invovled and offered to pay Reese’s associated fine.

“Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw… You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you),” he wrote, to which she responded, “appreciate you gang!”

WNBA players face $300 per technical foul for the first three they receive in a season, but if they reach seven technical fouls in a season they will face a one-game suspension. Chicago Tribune reporter Julia Poe said sources have revealed the second technical foul has since been rescinded.

The WNBA has rescinded the second technical assessed to Angel Reese in last night’s game against the Liberty, per a league source. — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) June 5, 2024

The 22-year-old forward is receiving a lot of attention as the popularity of the WNBA continues to grow. A lot of people have credited Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark with raising the profile of the women’s league, but Reese wants people to know that she’s responsible for its rise in popularity, too.

“It all started from the national championship game and I’ve been dealing with this for two years now,” Reese said in a recent chat with WGN9. “Yeah, negative things have probably been said about me. But, honestly, I’ll take that because look where women’s basketball is.”

via: Complex