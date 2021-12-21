London On Da Track's Two Baby Mamas Shade Summer Walker After She Criticizes His Parenting Methods [Photos]

Last summer Summer Walker and London on da Track were slandering one another on Instagram over bills and their baby. London’s other baby mamas, Eboni and Erica Racine got involved then, and now they are all back at it.

via: AceShowbiz

Taking to her Instagram Story, Erica wrote, “Y’all better not come for me when I say KARMA IS A REAL B***H.” She added in the Monday, December 20 post, “N y’all know who I’m talking about. It was ‘crazy’ for years but now that it’s her ppl supposed to sympathize.”

“Remember when she swore I didn’t want my son and falsely told the world I’m an unfit cokehead…? back when I couldn’t get the replies she begging for now,” she continued. “Tables Turn. Bridges Burn. You Live and You Learn.”

Eboni, meanwhile, made use of her own Instagram Story to diss Summer. “Seems like to me if you don’t care you would just live your happy life & stop repeating after me. At this point you need to follow the rest of my footsteps & just deal with it. Nobody’s perfect or gonna do exactly what you want. this is the path you chose,” she said.

“Everytime this girl goes talkin this same story I’m offended bc girl you were all n my koolaid when I was hollering the same thing. Your turn,” she further stressed. “Nobody feels sorry for you.”

The shady posts came after Summer put London on blast for his parenting. “You haven’t seen my child in almost 2 months, no call, no FaceTime no nothing, ain’t even asked for a picture from either me or the nanny and when you finally get her this is the first thing that came to your mind to do?” she argued after London posted several videos of their daughter on his Instagram Story.

“She’s not one of your little cars or props you can just post for clout,” the musician further fumed. “I wish you would just go. We don’t need you. She has a real father over here. We be the ones sleep deprived taking care of her while you out doing whatever.”

Noting that she feels her ex’s intentions “are not genuine [and] never have been,” Summer said she feels she’s “leaving my child with a stranger.” She went on to detail, “This is uncomfortable for me. Why neither one of them can’t show me a picture of her room in ATL. She’s eight months. You had plenty of time to get her a room. She prolly sleeping in some cheap foldable bed thing you get from Target y’all placed in the corner.”

Summer also accused London of putting their child in danger. Sharing an image of the baby girl with a bruise on her head, she alleged in text messages that it marked the “second time she came back with something wrong” with the baby.

Hopefully they get it together.