Lizzo Shows Off Her Slim Curves After Reaching Weight-Loss Goal as She Busts a Move on Social Media

BY: Walker Published 10 hours ago

Lizzo is feeling good as hell while showing off her weight loss transformation.

The hitmaker who dropped her first new music in two years on Thursday, was sharing some new beats on a Twitch livestream.

One fan commented that she ‘looked good,’ and the About Damn Time artist stood up and modeled her loose-fitting jeans, which she wore with a diaphanous, long-sleeve black top with ruffles.

She accessorized with a large silver cross necklace and matching cross earrings.

The Good as Hell artist’s hair was styled in long curls, and her makeup looked camera-ready.

‘You already know I’m in that Yitty,’ Lizzo told her fans, referring to her shapewear brand.

She then began dancing for the camera to showcase her new physique, and adjusting the waistband of her pants.

In a candid post on social media January 25, the Grammy winner revealed she had reached her ‘weight release goal.’

‘I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014!’ she exclaimed.

‘Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to,’ the singer and songwriter told her fans, adding that it was ‘Time for new goals!’

Lizzo showed off her new body again on Saturday, wearing the same black lingerie inspired outfit she debuted in her Love in Real Life video.

‘OK LIZZBIANS… LOVE IN REAL LIFE BEEN OUT FOR 24HRS!!! How yall really feel about it?!’ she asked.

‘Health is the real wealth,’ commented one fan among the many accolades for the new tune.

‘Feeling good as hell,’ wrote another.

Lizzo went live on Twitch & showed off her recent body transformation after losing weight ?pic.twitter.com/EvU9Q8Qf2L — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 28, 2025

In a March 2024 interview with The New York Times, the Yitty founder revealed she had begun integrating exercise into her daily routine.

‘I’m taking the time every day to put some love into my body,’ she explained.

‘There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates.’

The artists said she was being ‘methodical’ in her endeavors to get healthier. and was ‘losing weight very slowly.’

via: Daily Mail