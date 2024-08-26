Lizzo Says She’s Taking a 'Gap Year' to Protect Her 'Peace' | www.lovebscott.com

Lizzo shared photos from her vacation in Bali and hinted she plans to take some time off.

via US Weekly:

“I’m taking a gap year & protecting my peace??” Lizzo, 35, captioned a video shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 25, which showed the “About Damn Time” singer relaxing in Indonesia. In the video, Lizzo stands in the rain wearing a black bathing suit while surrounded by lush greenery. She also shared a time-lapse video via Instagram Story of her jump rope workout.

Lizzo also shared some snaps from her luxurious vacation home via Instagram one day prior on Saturday, August 24, showing off a stylish black bikini. “Bitch I’m in Bali! What should I do??? ???,” she captioned her post.

Lizzo’s post comes one year after Us Weekly confirmed that three of her former backup dancers had named her in a harassment lawsuit that alleged that Lizzo created a toxic work environment by promoting religious and sexual harassment and disability discrimination.

Lizzo later called these allegations “false,” “unbelievable” and “too outrageous not to be addressed” in a statement.

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” Lizzo said in August 2023.

“As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do,” she continued. “I take my music and my performances seriously because, at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.”

Earlier this year, Lizzo made a cryptic announcement about her career via Instagram, saying she “quit” after “being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet” and being “constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views.”

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” she wrote in March. “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

The Grammy winner noted she often felt like her character was “being picked apart by people who don’t know me” and made her “the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.”

“I didn’t sign up for this s–t,” Lizzo added. “I QUIT.”

However, she later clarified this statement in a follow-up video. “When I say ‘I quit’, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” she explained.

Sometimes the best thing you can d0 in life is to take a break.