Lizzo Is Not Quitting Music, Says Viral ‘I Quit’ Statement Was Only About Not ‘Giving Any Negative Energy Attention’ | lovebscott.com

On Friday, Lizzo, who’s been embroiled in allegations of workplace harassment since August, published an Instagram post suggesting she’s done working. “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” she wrote. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

Today (April 2) the singer took Instagram to clarify exactly what she meant and assure fans that she still plans to release new music in the future.

“I wanted to make this video because I just need to clarify when I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” Lizzo said in a video posted to Instagram. “What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people. And I know I’m not alone. In no way shape or form am I the only person experiencing that negative voice that’s louder than the positive.”

She continued, “If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m going to keep moving forward and keep being me.”