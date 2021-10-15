Lizzo Moons Instagram Live Viewers After Criticized Over Her Sheer Dress [Photo + Video]

Earlier this week, Lizzo hit Cardi B’s birthday party in a totally sheer, crystal bedecked purple dress, which she paired with matching underwear and pasties.

via: AceShowbiz

On Thursday, October 14, the 33-year-old hip-hop star turned on her IG live to especially clap back at the haters. In a clip which has been reposted online, the Grammy Award-winning artist mooned her viewers during the live session.

Pulling down her pants, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, showed her bare butt to the camera and twerked it without any accompanying music. She also slapped her own derriere several times before pulling her pants back up and spoke to the audience. “Kiss my fat black a** b***hes. Okay!” she said.

The racy live session comes on the heels of her sexy appearance at the birthday party hosted by Cardi B. Turning up at the dancehall-themed bash at LA River Studios on Monday night, October 11, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker turned heads in a crystal-covered, totally see-through purple mesh dress with nothing but matching pasties and a thong underneath. She completed the daring look with a long side ponytail and glittering hair clips.

Showing her confidence, the Detroit-born star posted several pictures and videos of her in that outfit on her Instagram account. She even twerked in the dress in one video which was captioned with, “A soft twerk to bless ya timeline.”

While many praised Lizzo’s look that night, some others criticized her raunchy display. “Lizzo is the reason I’m gay,” one claimed. Another told her, “Stop this isnt necessary.” A third exclaimed, “No God No.”

Someone else advised Lizzo to hire a new stylist, “PLEASE GET A NEW STYLIST and it has NOTHING TO DO W/SIZE, I could think of 100 looks for you right now that would’ve been far more flattering this time and many others.”

It’s the confidence for me.