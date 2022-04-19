Lizzo Confirms She’s Still Dating Mystery Man from Valentine’s Day Date [Video]

Lizzo is a taken woman.

via: Page Six

Lizzo confirmed she’s still dating the masked mystery man she was photographed with on Valentine’s Day this year.

“You were photographed in LA in February at Craig’s with a mystery man. Are you guys still together?” Andy Cohen, 53, bluntly asked the singer, 33, during SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

Lizzo erupted into laughter before responding, “Yeah, whatever, yeah.”

Cohen pressed her harder on the subject, saying, “You’re Lizzo, huge superstar, and this person is – whoever that person is – is that hard in the relationship?”

While Lizzo continued to play coy on the man’s identity (and what he does for a living), she did give Cohen somewhat of an answer to his question.

“If you have the right person then no. Not at all, it’s not even a factor,” she explained. “It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

Cohen then asked Lizzo whether “that person” – who was wearing a ski mask during their dinner date in February – was at “Saturday Night Live” to support her hosting gig.

“Damn, you’re really good at this s–t. You get the scoop, don’t you?” Lizzo quipped, before confirming her mystery beau was, in fact, in attendance.

“I’m so happy for you,” Cohen replied. “That’s the thing about you. I just feel like you have so many people rooting for you.”

Lizzo then quoted a line from her hit song “Juice,” telling Cohen, “If I’m shining, everybody gonna shine.”

The interview comes shortly after the brunette beauty expressed her frustrations with having to constantly defend her body to People magazine.

“We all know I’m fat. It doesn’t bother me,” she told the outlet. “I like being fat, and I’m beautiful and I’m healthy. So can we move on?”

“I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day,” she said, noting that headlines about her physical appearance were becoming more commonplace than those about her musical success.

“It may not be one person’s ideal body type … [but] what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard.”