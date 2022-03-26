Lizzo Celebrates the Premiere of Her New TV Show with Impromptu Hollywood Blvd Performance [Photo]

Lizzo is celebrating the launch of her new dancing competition series, “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” in true Lizzo fashion: with a dance party in the middle of the street.

via: Revolt

Saturday, (March 26) Lizzo posted to her Instagram account, “We shut DOWN Hollywood blvd (IN HEELS) last night in celebration of WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS– it’s been crazy watching the world do our dance. The big grrrl dance trend has over A BILLION VIEWS (.) !!! Keep dancing y’all! And to my big bois.. I see u,” as she shared a video of herself dancing in the middle of the street with a group of “big grrrls.”

Lizzo has long been considered an advocate for body positivity, often showcasing her curves to her scores of social media followers and urging followers to love themselves, so many should be pleased to tune in to a show that shines a light on women who aren’t typically cast for on-stage roles.

A press release describes the show as being “a new unscripted series following global superstar and icon Lizzo, who is on the hunt for confident, bad-ass women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls and join her world tour.”

In the series, 10 women move into a home and embark on a hopeful journey to become background dancers for the “Truth Hurts” singer. The show is directed by Nneka Onuorah and can be viewed on Amazon Prime.

With the possibility of new dancers for the star, of course, she’ll need new music and in an Instagram post from March 17, Lizzo let fans know that a new album is on the way.

“Oh yeah bitch… I just mastered my album and turns out its 100% DONE!”

As of now, there’s no word on when it will be out, but if “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” isn’t enough to hold you over, you can also catch her on an upcoming episode of the famed comedy sketch show, Saturday Night Live, airing on April 16.