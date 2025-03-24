Lizzo Asks Yung Miami to Clarify Comments Made About Her Weight [Video]

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Lizzo chopped it up with Yung Miami live on stream about recent comments the latter made about her weight on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

In the video below, host Shannon Sharpe asked Yung Miami whether women feel pressured to get cosmetic surgery, to which the rapper named Lizzo as an example of an artist whose weight is criticized regardless of if they shed pounds.

“Everybody was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so fat.’ She look so good now. Now it’s like, ‘Oh my God, eww,’” Yung Miami said, referring to Lizzo’s critics. “Like, pick a side. What do you want?”

So during a Twitch session on Saturday, March 22, the 4-time Grammy winner hopped on the phone with Yung Miami, asking her to clarify the comment. “What is the ‘eww?’ I have to know,” Lizzo asked, later adding, “Actually, I thought you were saying I got too little.”

Lizzo called Yung Miami on stream to confront her about the comments she made on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast about Lizzo’s weight ? pic.twitter.com/cdXHNXAsjK — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 23, 2025

“No, no, no. So what I’m saying is, like, people always have something to say,” Yung Miami replied. “You can never be, like–It’s ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’—that’s kinda what I was tryna say.’”

“Everybody say you look good but then you’ll have the little five percent that’s like, ‘She looked better when she was fat,’” Yung Miami continued. “That’s what I’m saying. It’s just damned if you do, damned if you don’t. But you’re doing it for yourself, not these people.”

The body-positive artist has been vocal about her health journey, sharing TikToks of her intense workout regimen. In January, Lizzo revealed that she had reached her “weight release” goal.

