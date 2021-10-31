Too Lit to Quit: Drake Appeared Drunk During URL’s ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ Rap Battle [Video]

Drizzy got a little too dizzy over the weekend as he enjoyed himself during URL’s Till Death Do Us Part battle rap event which he also co-sponsored.

via Complex:

Prior to throwing a few back, Drizzy made sure to fulfill his hosting duties, as he praised all the battle rappers in the building.

“All these people, they deserve it. This shit takes, like, a high level of thinking. I have a lot of respect for everybody here,” Drake said. “What inspired me is I just wanna see the best go against the best. You know, there’s a lot of people that aren’t on this card that deserve to be on this card but that’s why we got a lot more events in store.”

From there, a few post-battle interviews seemed to indicate that Drake was deep in his cups, as he slurred his words while chatting with URL host Nunu Nellz.

Last weekend, Drake celebrated his 35th birthday with a Narcos-themed party in Los Angeles.

The star-studded affair, which was held at Goya Studios in Hollywood, was a Narcos-themed bash dubbed “Chico Amante,” which translates to “lover boy.” The guest list included Future, Chris Brown, French Montana, Offset, Kawhi Leonard, Jack Harlow, YG, as well as Drake’s dad Dennis Graham.

Earlier this month, his latest album Certified Lover Boy returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a fourth nonconsecutive week, moving 94,000 equivalent album units. Back in September, CLB became the first rap album of the year to sit atop the chart for three consecutive weeks, before it was dethroned by YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Sincerely, Kentrell and Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Watch the clip below. Too funny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SMACK/URLTV.TV (@urltv)