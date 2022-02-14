Listen... Nick Cannon Says He Wants Mariah Carey Back on New Single ‘Alone’ [Video]

Someone is feeling lonely on this Valentine’s Day.

via: Rap-Up

The talk show host celebrates Valentine’s Day with his new single “Alone,” an ode to his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Over a sample of Mariah’s “Alone In Love,” Nick reveals that he still has feelings for the mother of his twins.

“I say I’m cool when I know I miss it / I’d trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at,” he sings on the emotional track.

Just last month, Nick announced that model Bre Tiesi is pregnant with his eighth child.

“As much as I want you back / It’s probably better where you at / ‘Cause I’m still running the streets / I’m still all in the sheets / Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me,” he adds.

But Nick knows that “it’s a little too late” for him. Mariah has been in a longtime relationship with dancer Bryan Tanaka.

“Alone” is one of 12 R&B tracks from Nick’s upcoming mixtape, Raw N B The Explicit Tape. “This is the gospel of my broken soul – this is as raw as it gets,” said Nick.

Mariah and Nick were married in 2008 and divorced eight years later. They share 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Someone put Nick in time out.