Lisa Vanderpump Defends Andy Cohen Amid Cocaine Allegations: “I Know For A Fact He Wouldn’t Do That” | lovebscott.com

Lisa Vanderpump is coming to the defense of her old friend Andy Cohen amid some new allegations.

via: Decider

Vanderpump has come to the defense of her old friend Andy Cohen amid Leah McSweeney‘s allegations that the powerful TV producer used cocaine and showed favor to those on the show who joined him.

In a clip obtained by TMZ, Vanderpump was arriving at LAX when she talked to the cameraman about the claims. In addition to the hard drugs, McSweeney’s lawsuit claims that Bravo at large was a toxic hell hole that coaxed its stars into boozing/debauchery.

Lisa said she’s never seen him do cocaine, claiming “I know for a fact he wouldn’t do that.” She says she also doesn’t know him to be how Leah described.

On the notion that Bravo is pressuring ‘Housewives’ into drinking on set … Lisa calls BS, expressing that the stars are adults and don’t have to do anything they don’t want to. This is a notion that many of her contemporaries have already shared.

Concerning the Rachel Leviss lawsuit, where she’s suing Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix over revenge porn among other things, Lisa doesn’t think it’s founded.

The lawsuit claims that Tom allegedly recorded her from his phone (without her knowing) and circulated it with the cast.

Her sentiment is essentially that Rachel probably should’ve never exposed herself on camera the way she did if she didn’t want it to get out.

Ultimately, the former Housewives star who ended up getting her own spinoff show on Bravo seems to be backing the network.