Rihanna Performs Rare Fan Favorites for Billionaire’s Private Wedding Party in India | lovebscott.com

If you got the money you can get Rihanna to ‘work, work, work.’

via: Variety

Rihanna‘s performance for the private pre-wedding bash of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son left everyone without an invite green with envy.

Rihanna appeared on stage in India on Friday night for her first big live performance since her 2023 Super Bowl set. Footage of her singing rare fan favorites — including 2012’s “Stay,” her career-launching “Umbrella” and “Consideration,” a song she shares with SZA — began circulating on X thanks to a handful of gracious attendees who recorded much of the performance.

Rihanna tied in elements of her quick-cut Super Bowl setlist, even borrowing some of the dance moves choreographed by Parris Goebel, as she sang “Work,” Wild Thoughts,” “Birthday Cake,” “Pour It Up,” and “Pose” in the same order she did last February.

There were no wardrobe changes, but she wore a dazzling, bead-embroidered green gown and closed the night wearing a hot pink headpiece. The Ambani family joined her on stage for a photo and hugs after the last song.

The concert, held in the family’s hometown of Jamnagar in India, was the first night of a three-day event to celebrate the wedding — which isn’t set to happen until later this summer — of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. According to several reports, countless high-profile people including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Disney CEO Bob Iger are on the guest list.

So how much money does it take to get Rihanna out of retirement?

The Daily Mail has estimated a starting price of six million which wouldn’t be a far-fetched guess seeing that the Ambani family reportedly spent over $100 million for Anant’s sister Isha’s wedding in 2018. The ceremony featured a performance by Beyoncé.

Anant is the youngest child of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, which has stakes in telecom, oil and gas, along with retail and financial services. Forbes estimates his net worth is around $116 billion.