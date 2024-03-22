Lisa Rinna Not Interested in ‘RHOBH’ Return: ‘I’ll Never Go Back’ [Video] | lovebscott.com

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Lisa Rinna, known for her eight-year stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shared an unexpected benefit she gained from the reality series: an enhancement to her acting career.

via: Page Six

After firing off a resignation letter to Bravo bosses in January 2023, there’s been much talk over whether Rinna will ever return to the hit franchise.

Unfortunately for fans of the actress, 60, it’s unlikely that Rinna will clutch a diamond alongside the ladies of Beverly Hills anytime soon.

In a preview for her upcoming appearance on the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” the mom of two was asked about a potential return to the show.

“No. Never. No I wouldn’t,” Rinna responded. “But listen, I’m grateful for the experience. I think that it has made me a better actor because I’m acting again.”

After hearing an audience member snicker, Rinna clapped back, “I’m not kidding. You laugh, but it’s true. I think it made me a better actor.”

“Working with those women, going through that experience. I just did a [Lifetime] movie called ‘Mommy Meanest,’ which I trained for eight years on that show,” she quipped.

“I definitely did, and I had a lot to pull from. I have a lot to pull from after working for eight years on that show. You know, different psychologies of different women.”

“I would never come across them if I hadn’t done that show,” she shared.

“I am grateful for that show. I am the person I am today because of it, but I’ll never go back,” added Rinna, who quit the franchise after eight seasons because she “f—ing hated” her final year on the show.

The wife of Harry Hamlin feuded with Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, prompting Paris Hilton’s mom to call her “the biggest bully in Hollywood.”

Rinna announced her shock exit in January 2023, saying that filming Season 12 was especially difficult for her due to the death of her mother, Lois.

After appearing as a guest in Season 4, Rinna joined the series during Season 5 in 2014. She remained on the show through Season 12, which aired in 2022.