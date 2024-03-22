Tristan Thompson Ordered to Pay $58K in Back Child Support to Maralee Nichols for Son Theo | lovebscott.com

Tristan Thompson is behind in his child support payments to Maralee Nichols for their 2-year-old son, Theo.

via: US Weekly

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered Thompson, 33, to pay Nichols, 32, $57,916, according to court documents obtained by The Sun. The court filing claims that Thompson missed several payments between September 2023 and January 2024.

Neither Thompson nor Nichols have publicly addressed the legal development or revealed the status of the NBA star’s child support payments.

The twosome share son Theo, now 2, who was born in December 2021. News broke days before Nichols gave birth that Thompson had fathered her then-unborn baby when she sued him for child support. Thompson had initially denied her claims before a paternity test proved otherwise.

Thompson was dating Khloé Kardashian at the time and they had recently done an embryo transfer with a surrogate to conceive their second child together. They welcomed son Tatum in July 2022. (Thompson and Kardashian, 39, also share daughter True, 6. In addition, Thompson shares son Prince, 7, with ex Jordan Craig.)

Kardashian was not aware of Thompson’s history with Nichols ahead of fall 2021, which is when she broke up with the Cleveland Cavaliers athlete for good.

After Nichols gave birth to Theo, she once again requested support from Thompson. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that Thompson had been paying support to Nichols. His attorney noted in a statement that Thompson “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.”

This is not the first time Thompson has been accused of not paying child support. Craig’s sister alleged in October 2023 that Thompson had not paid child support for Prince, claiming that he was ignoring his firstborn. Thompson never publicly addressed the accusations.

Thompson also has guardianship over his youngest brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy, after their mother died in January 2023. Thompson and Amari, 18, briefly moved in with Kardashian, True and Tatum full-time amid construction issues.